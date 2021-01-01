Letter from Prominent Catholic Leaders and HRC Against Trans Violence

It should alarm all Catholics that individuals who are transgender experience disproportionate rates of discrimination, harrassment and violence -- violence that is often fatal, and that overwhelming affects Black and Brown individuals. Last year, at least 44 people in the United States were the victims of this fatal violence. It is critical that we as Catholic leaders and lay people, do everything we can to prevent any further discrimination or harm. This must start with more Catholic leaders underscoring the humanity of our dear neighbors.

The defense of human dignity is one of our highest callings of our baptism, and we we are empowered by the Holy Spirit to do all that is necessary to end discrimination and violence.

The Holy Father, Pope Francis, writes that, “we cannot be indifferent to suffering; we cannot allow anyone to go through life as an outcast. Instead we should feel indignant, challenged to emerge from our comfortable isolation and to be changed by our contact with human suffering.” (Fratelli Tutti 68). It is our Catholic duty to affirm the dignity of transgender people and to defend them from harm.

St. Bonaventure wrote that, “we are led to contemplate God in [all creation].” This is no less true of our transgender sibilings. Transgender people have always been members of our local parishes and the witness of their lives has leads us to greater contemplation of God and the mystery of our faith. To our transgender siblings, may you always know that the Image of God resides in you, and that God loves you.